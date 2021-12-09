Initial funding approved for state mental health monitor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has approved funding for an independent monitor to collect and analyze data on how Mississippi's mental health system is working to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered on Dec. 3 that the state make an initial payment of $25,000 to Michael Hogan, a mental health care veteran with 40 years’ experience. He previously served as special master amid the ongoing litigation between the Mississippi Department of Health and the federal government.