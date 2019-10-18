Ingrid Gambee to wed Stephen Ashbolt

Ingrid Gambee and Stephen Ashbolt Ingrid Gambee and Stephen Ashbolt Photo: Contributed Photo / Leslie Gambee Photo: Contributed Photo / Leslie Gambee Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ingrid Gambee to wed Stephen Ashbolt 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Peter and Leslie Gambee of Wilton and Mark and Frances Ashbolt of Newtown announce the engagement of their children, Ingrid and Stephen.

Stephen proposed to Ingrid while vacationing in England, near his original hometown of Crawley Down Sussex. A winter 2021 wedding is planned for the couple, who live in Philadelphia, Pa.

The bride-to-be graduated from Wilton High School in 2009, earned a BS in anthropology from The College of Charleston in 2013, and then her MBA from the same school in 2014. She is the revenue management operations leader for Marriott International in Philadelphia.

The future groom is a 2008 graduate from Newtown High School. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Connecticut with a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering. Stephen is a health and safety engineer for Rimtec Corporation in Burlington, N.J.