Inflation hits NYC's bodega favorite: Bacon, egg and cheese ROBERT BUMSTED, Associated Press July 27, 2022 Updated: July 27, 2022 1:23 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ah, the bacon, egg and cheese. The classic bodega breakfast sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker's diet. It's easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be.
To keep up with today's levels of inflation due to the pandemic and Russia's war with Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches.
