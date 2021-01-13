Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder NINIEK KARMINI and ACHMAD IBRAHIM, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of12 Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators walk near debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Divers looking for the crashed plane's cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Divers searching for a crashed jet's cockpit voice recorder were sifting through mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands on Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend.
Indonesian navy divers on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from the jet that disappeared Saturday minutes after taking off from Jakarta with 62 people aboard. The information on both black boxes will be key to the crash investigation.
NINIEK KARMINI and ACHMAD IBRAHIM