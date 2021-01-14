Indonesian health workers receive COVID-19 vaccination EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 4:41 a.m.
1 of12 A health worker prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine to a government official in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants against COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 millions health workers and 17.4 millions public officers in the first stage in the world's fourth most populated country. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A health worker receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants against COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 millions health workers and 17.4 millions public officers in the first stage in the world's fourth most populated country. Firdia Lisnawati/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine.
The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 million health workers and 17.4 million public officials in the first stage.