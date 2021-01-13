Indonesia starts mass COVID vaccinations over vast territory EDNA TARIGAN and VICTORIA MILKO, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:02 a.m.
1 of6 In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo, left, receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Writings on the banner in the background read "Safe and Halal." (Agus Suparto/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Agus Suparto/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Workers carry boxes containing a COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 In this image made from a video released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 In this image made from a video released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, a Health Ministry official shows a box of COVID-19 vaccine that will be given to President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Workers load a box containing COVID-19 vaccines onto a truck for distribution to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 A police officer stands guard near boxes containing a COVID-19 vaccine during distribution to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the first shot of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine Wednesday after the government authorized it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccinate millions of people across the vast archipelago in one of the world’s most populous countries.
Indonesia’s vaccination program is the first large-scale use outside of China of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine. It poses massive challenges in a country whose thousands of islands stretch across an area about as wide as the continental United States and where transportation and infrastructure are limited in many places. Health officials have also noted it will be difficult to keep the vaccine at the required 36–46 degrees Fahrenheit (about 2-8 degrees Celsius) to maintain its safety and effectiveness.
Written By
EDNA TARIGAN and VICTORIA MILKO