Indiana virus death toll now 139, total cases near 5,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Twelve more COVID-19 deaths have driven Indiana's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 139, while the total number of cases approached 5,000, state health officials said Monday.

With 536 new cases confirmed, the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus has risen to 4,944, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Central Indiana had more than half of the new cases. Marion County, home to Indianapolis, had the most new cases at 204, while adjacent Hamilton County had 35, the department said. Johnson County had 28, Hendricks had 20, Hancock had 12 and Morgan had 10.

Elsewhere, Lake County had 34 new cases and adjacent Porter County had 20.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the department's COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. It is updated daily at 10 a.m. ET. Cases are listed by county of residence.