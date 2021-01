INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials on Monday reported fewer new coronavirus cases and the lowest number of related hospitalizations since early November as the state’s downward trend that began late last year continued.

An additional 2,210 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 — down from the 2,565 new cases reported Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health said. That brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the virus to 613,228.