BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police officers shot a man in an Indianapolis suburb Friday morning after he pointed a gun at officers who found him hours after he fled from a traffic stop, police said.

Bargersville police spokesman Jeremy Roll said officers spotted the man about 7:45 a.m. Friday walking through backyards in the Johnson County town, a few miles south of Indianapolis. The man ran from officers, stopped near a barn and pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, he said.