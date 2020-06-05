Indiana officials report 27 more coronavirus deaths in state

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials on Friday reported an additional 27 coronavirus-related deaths in Indiana.

Those newly recorded deaths increase the state’s toll from confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to 2,258 since the first one was reported in mid-March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Most of the newly reported deaths occurred Wednesday or Thursday, but others date back as far as May 11.

Indiana hospitals still had 369 COVID-19 patients in their intensive care units on Thursday, although little more than one-third of the state’s ICU beds were available.

Test have confirmed 533 more Indiana residents with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 36,578, the state agency said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.