COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A south-central Indiana man has been sentenced to 67 years in prison for the brutal 2020 slaying of his great aunt, who authorities said had bailed him out of jail a day before her death.

Bartholomew Superior Court Judge James Worton sentenced Bobby N. Truitt II, 20, on Tuesday, saying he refused to accept Truitt's rough childhood as a mitigating factor in his sentence for killing 64-year-old Sharon Lovins, The (Columbus) Republic reported.