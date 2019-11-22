Indiana man files wrongful death suit over his son’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The father of a 2-year-old Fort Wayne boy fatally beaten in 2017 is suing the child’s mother and her former boyfriend over his son’s death.

Lantz Garrett’s wrongful death lawsuit filed in Allen County argues that 28-year-old Amber Garrett and 29-year-old Mitchell Vanryn are liable for Malakai Garrett's November 2017 death.

The Journal Gazette reports the suit also names the boy's great-grandparents as defendants. It seeks damages, including for the boy’s funeral and burial expenses.

Amber Garret was sentenced in July to six years in prison on neglect charges stemming from her son’s death. Vanryn is serving a 40-year prison sentence for battery convictions in the child’s beating death.

A coroner testified that Malakai's organs “were shredded” and his injuries were equivalent to a fall from a three-story building.

