Indiana health officials halting use of J&J vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are halting the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine around the state after federal officials recommended a “pause” in its use to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The agency said Tuesday it was switching the mass vaccination clinic being held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the two-shot Moderna vaccine. The department said it was working with other clinics around the state that planned to give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so they could provide alternative vaccines.