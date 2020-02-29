Indiana groups get $1.3M from feds to combat HIV infections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded more than $1.3 million to boost Indiana’s efforts to expand access to care, treatment and medication for people infected with HIV and to fund prevention services.

The funding announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for three Indiana entities is part of the Trump administration’s goal of reducing the nation’s number of new HIV infections by 90 percent by 2030.

A total of $561,000 will be divided between the Shalom Health Care Center Inc. and the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, both located in Indianapolis. That funding is aimed in part at increasing outreach and HIV testing, and also linking HIV-positive individuals with treatment.

The remaining $750,000 will go to Marion County for efforts under the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to link people with HIV who are either newly diagnosed or diagnosed but currently not in care with essential HIV care and treatment and support services.

That program also aims to provide those individuals with workforce training and technical assistance.