Indiana U's Eskenazi Museum of Art to reopen Aug. 27

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University’s Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art will reopen Aug. 27 after a five-month closure.

After being closed for three years for a $30 million renovation, the museum reopened in late 2019 but closed again in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Aug. 27, galleries will be open with revised hours: noon-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon-7 p.m. Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, The Herald Times reported.

All visitors will be required to wear a face covering and agree to abide by designated safety measures, including social distancing.

When the museum closed in March, staff already had been working to enhance its online collections to make it more accessible and in line with its goals as a teaching museum. The online collection allows faculty at IU and other higher education institutions, as well as K-12 teachers, to use visual art in their lesson plans.