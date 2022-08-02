Indiana House proposes new changes to Senate's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House proposed new changes Tuesday to a state Senate-approved abortion ban, with additional exceptions to protect the health of the mother and adjusting the time frame when abortion would be permitted in cases of rape and incest.
Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara, of Evansville, who sponsors the House version of the Senate bill, introduced the exception that would allow abortions to protect both the physical health and life of the mother, a frequent request among doctors and others testifying in front of the Senate last week. The amendment also would allow abortions if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.