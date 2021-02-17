Indian police detain students demanding release of activist RISHI LEKHI, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 5:05 a.m.
1 of11 Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, shout slogans against the government while condemning the arrest of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Ravi, 22, was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers. Police said at a news conference on Monday that the document spread misinformation about the farmer protests on the outskirts of New Delhi and “tarnished the image of India.” Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police on Wednesday detained around a dozen student protesters who were trying to march to the Parliament building in New Delhi to demand the release of a 22-year-old climate activist arrested for circulating a document on social media supporting months of protests by farmers.
The protesters shouted “Free Disha Ravi” and “Shame on Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah" as they tried to break police barricades outside the office of the National Students’ Union of India, or NSUI, a student wing of the main opposition Congress party.