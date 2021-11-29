Indian lawmakers repeal farm reforms after year of protests KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press Nov. 29, 2021 Updated: Nov. 29, 2021 5:43 a.m.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addresses the media as he arrives to attend the opening day of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.29, 2021. India's parliament on Monday repealed a set of controversial agriculture laws that inflamed tens of thousands of farmers, whose year-long protest has posed one of the biggest challenges to Modi's administration. Manish Swarup/AP
Opposition lawmakers hold a protest near a Gandhi statue demanding repeal of three controversial agriculture laws on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.29, 2021. India's parliament on Monday repealed a set of controversial agriculture laws that inflamed tens of thousands of farmers, whose year-long protest has posed one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Manish Swarup/AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, removes his mask before addressing the media on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.29, 2021. India's parliament on Monday repealed a set of controversial agriculture laws that inflamed tens of thousands of farmers, whose year-long protest has posed one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Manish Swarup/AP
Indian Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gestures as he arrives to attend the opening day of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.29, 2021. India's parliament has repealed a set of controversial agriculture laws that inflamed tens of thousands of farmers, whose year-long protest has posed one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Manish Swarup/AP
FILE - Protesting farmers ride tractors and shout slogans as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2021. India's parliament on Nov.29, 2021 repealed a set of controversial agriculture laws that inflamed tens of thousands of farmers, whose year-long protest has posed one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Altaf Qadri/AP
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian lawmakers on Monday repealed agricultural legislation that provoked a year of nationwide protests from farmers, in a move that was seen as a major reversal and rare climbdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which had ardently defended the controversial reforms.
The Farm Laws Repeal bill passed the lower and upper houses of Parliament with scant debate — ten days after Modi announced the surprise decision to withdraw the three laws in a televised national address.