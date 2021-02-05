India's government toughens stand against protesting farmers

Manish Swarup/AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s agriculture minister defended new agriculture reform laws in Parliament on Friday, dampening hopes of a quick settlement with tens of thousands of farmers who have been demanding their repeal by blocking three highways connecting the capital to northern India for over two months.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar made no new offer to resume stalled talks with the farmers, who believe the legislation will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed prices for wheat and rice and force them to sell to powerful corporations at cheaper prices.