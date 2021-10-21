India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 9:36 a.m.
1 of23 A health worker inoculates a man next to a banner thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. India has administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, passing a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled its first crushing surge this year. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign.
About half of India's nearly 1.4 billion people have received at least one dose while around 20% are fully immunized, according to Our World in Data. Many of those shots have come in just the past couple of months, after the rollout languished in the first half of the year amid vaccine shortages and problems with the system for rolling them out.