India Walton beat Buffalo's mayor once. Can she do it again? CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 1:31 a.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — When India Walton beat Buffalo’s four-term mayor in a Democratic primary last June, New York’s second largest city looked like it was about to get a leader like no other in its history.
She’d be its first female mayor and the first to identify as a democratic socialist. After becoming a mother at age 14, she grew up to be a nurse and strived through a lifetime of financial hardship that continued through the campaign, when her car was impounded for unpaid parking tickets.
CAROLYN THOMPSON