Independents endorse Zucaro for 143rd district

Patrizia Zucaro Patrizia Zucaro Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Independents endorse Zucaro for 143rd district 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Patrizia Zucaro, who is running to represent the 143rd district in the state House of Representatives, has been endorsed by the Independent Party of Connecticut for the Nov. 3 election. Zucaro was also endorsed as the Republican candidate for the seat in May.

As a result of this endorsement, Zucaro will appear on both the Republican and Independent ballot lines, both in absentee ballots and on Election Day.

“I’m very pleased to have received the endorsement of the Independent Party, because it reflects my commitment to taking a balanced approach to the complex public health, educational, economic, public safety, and infrastructure issues that have so profoundly affected the lives of everyone in Connecticut this year,” said Zucaro.

“I believe that balanced, thoughtful consideration of all factors and perspectives is far more effective and appropriate than following one doctrine or political agenda. That is how I intend to approach legislation and to do what is right for Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport. Each is a unique town with an independent spirit, and each deserves better than one-size-fits-all initiatives imposed by the state.”