Independent Max Linn to drop out of Senate race in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Independent Max Linn plans to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race in Maine and endorse Republican Sen. Susan Collins, his campaign said.

Linn will make a formal announcement on Tuesday, his spokesperson, Matthew McDonald, told the Bangor Daily News.

Linn, a retired financial planner from Bar Harbor, was set to be one of at least two independents on the ballot alongside Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon.

He got on the Senate ballot earlier this year and overcame a challenge from former state Sen. Mary Small, R-Bath, an ally of Collins.

His decision will leave independent Lisa Savage on the ballot. Another independent, Tiffany Bond, is suing to get onto the ballot after failing to meet the threshold for nominating petitions.