Wisconsin Republicans' bid for supermajorities in doubt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans' push to establish veto-proof legislative supermajorities Tuesday looked doubtful as they trailed in key races they needed to flip. Failure to win the supermajorities would ensure that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would remain able to block GOP bills.
Republicans needed to flip five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to gain a two-thirds majority in each chamber. They appeared likely to get the Senate supermajority, but were falling short in the Assembly.