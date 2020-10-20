In Wilton, trick-or-treating and Halloween events are a ‘go’

Although there won’t be any trick or treating in Wilton Center this year, there are some Halloween events going forward. Although there won’t be any trick or treating in Wilton Center this year, there are some Halloween events going forward. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close In Wilton, trick-or-treating and Halloween events are a ‘go’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — While some annual traditions won’t go on as usual this year due to the pandemic, there is still plenty to do in Wilton for Halloween.

Homemade scarecrows are lining Wilton Center for the annual Scarecrow Fest which started Oct. 16 and will run until Nov. 2.

But the popular Pumpkin Parade and Halloween Walk at businesses in Wilton Center have been canceled. The Halloween Hustle 5K race is also off this year.

There’s good news for chocolate and candy enthusiasts. Trick-or-treating in residential neighborhoods is allowed. This is the one time of year it doesn’t seem necessary to remind people to wear masks.

Click here to sign up for the Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.

Hope Church is hosting its 10th annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 240 Wolfpit Road. The church has put guidelines into place to promote safety and wellness.

Parking is available at Miller-Driscoll School. (There will be a police officer present to help with traffic and street crossing).

Trunks will be spread out one to two parking spots from each other. Trunk hosts will handle the candy and will be masked while doing so. Masks are mandatory for guests and trunk hosts. A taco truck and College Creamery will be selling treats. For more information call 203-762-0706.

The Wilton Historical Society is holding a virtual puppet theater show, “The Not-So-Spooky Ghost,” on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. The event fuses puppetry and storytelling with memorable characters and silly songs. The event also includes a DIY puppet craft activity following the show.

The cost is $25 per family. Registration is essential. Register by email: info@wiltonhistorical.org or at wiltonhistorical.org. After registration, a confirmation, Zoom session ID Code, and instructions about how to interact and submit questions will be sent.

Get in the mood for Halloween with some spooky stories. Wilton Library is holding Spooky Storytelling for children in kindergarten through fifth grade online on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The library is also hosting Virtual Halloween for the same grade levels on Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 4 p.m.

This event gives participants a chance to show off their costumes and share slightly scary stories with Miss Andrea and Mrs. Keogh.

Registration for these events is required and can be done at www.wiltonlibrary.org. A Zoom link will be sent the day of the program. For more information call 203-762-3950.

Woodcock Nature Center is holding a Halloween Hike for third through fifth grade on Monday, Oct. 26, but that event has already sold out and no spots are available.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com