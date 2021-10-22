In South Sudan, flooding called 'worst thing in my lifetime' ADRIENNE SURPRENANT, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 3:33 a.m.
1 of23 Yel Aguer Deng, who does not know his age, walks through water from his compound to the Wanyhok-Akon road, near Malualkon in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The worst flooding that parts of South Sudan have seen in 60 years now surrounds his home of mud and grass. His field of sorghum, which fed his family, is under water. Surrounding mud dykes have collapsed. The United Nations says the flooding has affected almost a half-million people across South Sudan since May. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
Tukuls - local huts made of mud and grass - are surrounded by water near Malualkon, in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
A young man runs between abandoned shelters in Majak Awar village, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, where some 100 families have been displaced twice, in June when homes were flooded and again in August when their shelters were ruined, too.
5 of23 Daniel Deng, center, a 50-years-old father of seven, casts his fishing net along the road leading to Malualkon in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Deng recalls a life of being forced to flee again and again because of insecurity. "But this one event (the flood) is too much," he said. "It is the worst thing that happened in my lifetime."The water reached the road in July, and the fisherman started coming here instead of fishing in far swamps areas. The United Nations says the flooding has affected almost a half-million people across South Sudan since May. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
Abandoned shelters are surrounded by water in Majak Awar village, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
A woman walks between abandoned shelters in Majak Awar village, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, where some 100 families have been displaced twice, in June when homes were flooded and again in August when their shelters were ruined, too.
A cow walks between abandoned shelters in Majak Awar village, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, where some 100 families have been displaced twice, in June when homes were flooded and again in August when their shelters were ruined, too.
11 of23 Children carry bags on their head as they walk the flooded fields near Malualkon in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. This is the third straight year of extreme flooding in South Sudan, further imperiling livelihoods in the world's youngest country. A five-year civil war, hunger and corruption have all challenged the nation. Now climate change, which the United Nations has blamed on the flooding, is impossible to ignore. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A child holds the wood of a half built shelter, in Panthoy village, near Malualkon in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. This state is usually spared from extreme flooding that plagues the South Sudan states of Jonglei and Unity that border the White Nile and the Sudd marshlands. But now, houses and crops have been swamped. A new report this week coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization warned of increasing such climate shocks to come across much of Africa, the continent that contributes the least to global warming but will suffer from it most. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
Nyibol Arop, a 27-years-old mother of five, boils her morning tea by the stagnant water that threatens her shelter, in Majak Awar village, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. "This flood is the worst of all," Arop said.
Abuk Yel, 28, makes "audek", a braided dry grass that will serve to build herself a shelter, in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Yel, who was forced out of her home by the floods earlier in the month, builds a shelter to live in with her six children.
Nine-year-old Akech is helped by her older brothers settling in the new shelter they built in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Ajou Bol Yel, who doesn't know her age, poses for a portrait in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Yel's family of seven hosted nine neighbors who had lost their homes in the floods. The elders sleep outside on beds protected by mosquito nets, while the children share the Tukul's floor.
The shelter of Ajou Bol Yel is seen in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Yel's family of seven hosted nine neighbors who had lost their homes in the floods. The elders sleep outside on beds protected by mosquito nets, while the children share the Tukul's floor.
22 of23 Children standing on a small mud dyke are reflected in the stagnant water, in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. This is the third straight year of extreme flooding in South Sudan, further imperiling livelihoods in the world's youngest country. A five-year civil war, hunger and corruption have all challenged the nation. Now climate change, which the United Nations has blamed on the flooding, is impossible to ignore. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
MALUALKON, South Sudan (AP) — He feels like a man who has drowned.
The worst flooding that parts of South Sudan have seen in 60 years now surrounds his home of mud and grass. His field of sorghum, which fed his family, is under water. Surrounding mud dykes have collapsed.
Written By
ADRIENNE SURPRENANT