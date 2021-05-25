In NYC's furthest flung neighborhood, vaccine a tough sell ARIJETA LAJKA, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 1:35 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — If there’s one place where people could fear the coronavirus more than a vaccination needle, it's the Far Rockaway section of Queens: Nearly 460 residents of the seaside neighborhood have died of COVID-19.
That's one out of every 146 people who live there, making for one of New York City's highest death rates. And yet, no other place in the city has a lower percentage of vaccinated people.