In Minneapolis, an immigrant street struggles to recover TIM SULLIVAN, Associated Press March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 10:33 a.m.
A person walks past a mural with "We love Lake St" on the side of a building March 22, 2021, in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly all the wreckage along Lake Street has been hauled away. The fire-swept buildings have been torn down or repaired. The police station is empty, its entryway sealed with stacked concrete blocks like a street corner pharaoh’s tomb.
The street, the focus of so much violence when protests raged through Minneapolis after George Floyd died in police custody, looks almost normal in places.