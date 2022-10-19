In 'Aftersun,' Charlotte Wells makes a shattering debut

NEW YORK (AP) — A normal morning scene. Breakfast on the kitchen table. A newspaper rustles. A backpack is packed. The mother asks her teenage daughter if she’ll be home later. “It’s Tuesday, so, um, I’m going to go to Dad’s.”
The look of concern on the mother’s face, and the tone of the school day's interactions, give a sense of some unspoken loss hanging over the girl. Each detail tugs at you until finally, after the girl has spent the afternoon alone in the dying light of her father’s apartment, her mother arrives to quietly take her home.