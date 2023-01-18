Imran Khan's party dissolves assembly in Pakistani province

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The party of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday dissolved a provincial assembly in the country’s northwest, where it held majority seats. Its rival, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, criticized the move, saying it was meant to deepen the political crisis and force early parliamentary elections.
As opposition leader, Khan has been campaigning for early elections and has claimed — without providing evidence — that his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament was illegal.