Improv returns to Wilton High School

Freeplay, presented Jan. 17-18, 2020, in Wilton High School's Little Theater, will feature students Brennen Smith, Devin Moran, and Peyton Matik.

Wilton High School Theater kicks off 2020 with the return of the beloved nights of spontaneous laughter with Freeplay; a night of improv comedy. The shows will be directed by Freeplay founder and English teacher Heather Delude and improv comedy professional Glenn Packman. Fifty sutdents make up the cast and crew.

Now in its eighth year, Freeplay is a structured improvisation performance with sketch comedy similar to Saturday Night Live. Students spend weeks preparing only to never really know what will tickle the funny bone until they have an audience.

The Mainstage cast and crew include: Sarah Bates, Liv Becraft, Michael Biondo, Lily Casiraghi, Molly Deluca, Hunter Driscoll, Jake Eagan, Clara Edgecomb, Eli Grass, Mairead Kehoe, Will Maggio, Peyton Matik, Lily Mikita, Devin Moran, Jack Myers, Lauren Parrotta, Anton Rushevich, Sophia Savage, Abby Seaman, Rachel Slater, Brennen Smith, Jake Vitarelli, Olivia Vitarelli, Matt Vogel, and Mickey Wilcox.

The ETC cast includes: Stephanie Baptista, Eli Foodman, Ryan Giancola, Matthew Huang, Caelah Kennedy, Conor Murphy, Omer Orabi, Jordan Foster, Alexa Steckel, Aidan Thornbrough, Rebecca Wax, Nick Chavez, Jake Enman, Brielle Flavin, Chris Henesy, Stephanie Jones, Liz Johnson, Jamie Parrotta, Seiji Sahay, Max Scolnik, Kathryn Stein, Dana Wax, Austin Xie.

Performances will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 4 and 8 p.m., in the Wilton High School Little Theater. Tickets are $10. All tickets will be sold at the door before each performance.

For group information or questions, call 203-762-0381, ext. 6205.