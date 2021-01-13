Impeachment divides Wisconsin delegation along party lines

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” ahead of the storming of the U.S. Capitol broke along party lines among Wisconsin's congressional delegation, with all Democrats in support and Republicans against.
The impeachment vote came a week after Trump encouraged loyalists at a rally to “fight like hell” against November's election results before they stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer.