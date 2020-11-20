Impaired driver given 3 years in prison in fatal hit-and-run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along a Brown County road hours after smoking marijuana has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Chad Scott previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of hit and run involving death, as well as a citation for operating with a controlled substance. Forty-three-year-old Derrick Murphy was struck and killed along a road in Ashwaubenon in November 2019.

Defense attorney Mark Richards said there was “no sound reason” to send Scott to prison and asked for probation and jail time during sentencing Thursday. But, Judge Beau Liegeois said prison time was required given the serious nature of the offense, WLUK-TV reported.

“You did not intend to kill him but you did one of the most reckless, recklessly dangerous activities that somebody could do. You consumed an intoxicant and then you got in a vehicle and drove. And that’s really the nightmare scenario that every parent in this whole community has,” the judge said.

Scott apologized to Murphy’s family and asked for their forgiveness.

Scott was also placed on extended supervision for seven years.