Illinois sees 1,617 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,617 more people were confirmed to carry COVID-19.

The numbers announced by the public health officials were the result of 49,513 tests, which kept the state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate at 3.4%. Overall, nearly 6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Illinois, and more than 305,000 have tested positive since March.

Health officials also attributed 32 more Illinois deaths to the virus, raising the pandemic death toll to 8,836.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,673 coronavirus patients as of late Monday, with 384 receiving intensive care and 159 using ventilators.