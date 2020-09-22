Illinois reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,531 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 30 confirmed deaths.

The numbers announced by the health department bring to 277,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 8,486 deaths. The health department reports the latest reported cases were the result of 41,829 tests in the past 24 hours, Putting Illinois' seven-day positivity rate to 3.5%.

The latest COVID-19 numbers come as the city of Chicago placed Wisconsin on its 14-day quarantine list. Placement on the list is triggered by averaging more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. Also joining the list are Montana, Idaho, Minnesota and Puerto Rico.

Authorities say the surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is being driven by students at the various campuses of the University of Wisconsin. As a result the state's governor has declared a public health emergency.

Despite the threat by Chicago officials to levy fines, the travel advisory is more educational than real. Compliance is voluntary. So far, warning letters are as far as City Hall has gone to enforce the advisory.

“Our travel quarantine orders are primarily focused on education,” said Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.