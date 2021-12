SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — All Illinois Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions including driver services from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, the agency said Wednesday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Secretary of State Jesse White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a driver’s license or ID card and filing business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports.