Idaho won wins mechanical bull contest in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. (AP) — Laura Moore of Washington State University has won what was billed as a mechanical bull world championship in Spangle over the weekend.

Moore rode the mechanical bull for 57 seconds on Saturday to win a $4,000 prize and a belt buckle.

Moore coaches the Washington State University equestrian team. She lives in Moscow, Idaho and grew up around horses at her parents' farm outside Seattle.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Moore isn't sure what to do with the prize money but will be back next year to defend her title.

