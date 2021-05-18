Idaho State Board of Ed approves public university budgets

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education approved the budgets for the state's four-year higher education institutions on Monday, keeping tuitions mostly flat and including few significant increases in fees and other costs.

It's the second year that the board has opted not to raise tuition at the University of Idaho, Idaho State University or Boise State University for Idaho students seeking a bachelor's degree, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported. That move has drawn broad support from university leaders.