Idaho House Minority Leader Erpelding will resign Friday

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding announced Wednesday that he will resign on Friday.

The Boise lawmaker said in a resignation letter to Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke that he's joining the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Democrats will offer three possible replacements for Little to choose from to serve the rest of Erpelding's term in the next legislative session that begins in early January. Erpelding began representing Boise's north end in 2012 and became House minority leader in 2017.

“District 19 is well-positioned with a myriad of qualified candidates capable of serving us well," Erpelding said. “I know whoever fills my seat will honor Idaho’s values and advance pragmatic solutions for our state’s challenges."

Republicans hold super-majorities in the Idaho House and Senate. Erpelding, an articulate spokesman for his side, found areas where he could work with Republicans but did not shy from confrontations.

Earlier this year, he used House rules requiring every bill to be read in full when he felt Republicans were trying to rush through a redistricting bill. The redistricting bill was pulled and ultimately died.

“I forged unexpected and lifelong friendships with many of you, even as we debated deeply divisive and challenging issues," Erpelding said of his fellow lawmakers.

Erpelding runs an outfitter and guiding business and said in his resignation letter he needed to advance his professional career.

“I am excited to join the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce where I will continue advocating for Idaho’s core economic needs," he said.