IN-House-5-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Hale Spartz Tucker Blackford 9 0 0 0 0 Boone 24 0 0 0 0 Grant 63 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 221 0 0 0 0 Howard 11 0 0 0 0 Madison 111 0 0 0 0 Marion 142 0 0 0 0 Tipton 15 0 0 0 0 Totals 596 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-03-2020 13:30