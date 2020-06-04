By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 8.

TP PR Drake Marsili Webster
Clay 23 23 371 326 365
Crawford 5 1 21 27 31
Daviess 28 22 198 236 258
Dubois 40 40 750 855 705
Gibson 34 34 519 392 587
Greene 32 32 479 461 440
Knox 32 32 513 438 843
Martin 18 18 204 86 207
Owen 18 18 220 516 265
Parke 17 15 171 211 255
Perry 21 12 433 562 304
Pike 18 18 313 114 154
Posey 34 23 433 426 430
Spencer 24 24 360 653 315
Sullivan 21 14 955 239 289
Vanderburg 132 115 2,522 4,384 2,787
Vermillion 17 17 546 317 665
Vigo 86 76 2,969 3,540 3,580
Warrick 57 57 1,035 1,399 1,123
Totals 657 591 13,012 15,182 13,603

AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30