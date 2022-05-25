'I've got to dig deep': Texas shooting tests Newtown parents MICHAEL MELIA, Associated Press May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 5:23 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Erica Lafferty, whose mother Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung was killed during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, points out some of the names of friends and family at the playground honoring her mother in Watertown, Conn., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Mark Barden, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, talks to reporters at their offices in Newtown, Conn., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Barden's son, Daniel, was one of 26 people killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. For Barden the Texas shooting was all the more frustrating because of everything that has been learned about how looking out for warning signs can prevent such tragedies. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Erica Lafferty, whose mother Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung was killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, poses for a picture on the playground honoring her mother in Watertown, Conn., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. In the decade since 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, some of their loved ones who channeled grief into advocacy have claimed success, gradually, in areas including gun safety, attitudes around gun violence, and mental health awareness. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Erica Lafferty, whose mother Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung was killed during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, poses for a picture on the playground honoring her mother in Watertown, Conn., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A program manager at Everytown for Gun Safety and an advocate for universal background checks, Erica Lafferty said gains have been made quietly in states around the country. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Erica Lafferty, whose mother Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung was killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, poses for a picture on the playground honoring her mother in Watertown, Conn., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A program manager at Everytown for Gun Safety and an advocate for universal background checks, Erica Lafferty said gains have been made quietly in states around the country. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Police and members of the Brooke Army Medical Center Therapy Dogs unit gather outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — As the mother of a girl killed at Sandy Hook, Michele Gay was devastated by the massacre at a Texas elementary school, with its aching parallels to the 2012 attack in Connecticut.
It was all the more saddening in light of the work she has invested in the years since to promote school safety.