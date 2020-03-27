‘I’m alive’: Wilton coronavirus patient out of coma, on long road to recovery

Elizabeth and Chris Tillett poses with their twin sons John and Luke, at right, at their home in Wilton, Conn., on Thursday Mar. 26, 2020. Chris was one of the first coronavirus patients in Connecticut.

WILTON — As Chris Tillett lay in Danbury Hospital, with tubes sticking out of his body, barely able to move, he felt lucky.

Tillett, 45, spent 10 days in a medically induced coma recovering from the respiratory illness COVID-19. He’s had to re-learn how to swallow, talk, walk and even use the bathroom.

Doctors say he is no longer contagious and is back home able to be close with his wife and two 5-month-old twin sons again. But he doesn’t feel safe carrying his infant sons from one room to another. And yet, as he lay in his hospital bed, his body atrophied, he had one thought.

“At least I’m alive,” he told Hearst Connecticut Media during a phone interview Thursday from his Wilton home.

Tillett, who was the first Connecticut resident to test positive for COVID-19, still struggles each day. He has cognitive problems, likely due to oxygen deprivation during his illness, that can make it difficult for him to follow a conversation. Like many COVID-19 patients, he has partially lost his sense of taste.

