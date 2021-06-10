Hydrogen fuel company sets $84M plant for southeast Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A company that produces hydrogen to fuel vehicles and electric generators says it will invest $84 million to build a hydrogen refinery in southeast Georgia, hiring 24 people.
Plug Power, based in Latham, New York, said the Kingsland plant is one of a network planned nationwide that will use renewable-produced electricity to break apart water and create liquid hydrogen. Hydrogen can be used to fuel trucks, forklifts and other vehicles by creating electricity in fuel cells. Fuel cells don't emit climate warming carbon and can be lighter than battery-powered vehicles.