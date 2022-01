PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — With construction halted on a 145-mile (233-kilometer) power line in Maine, a Canadian partner on the project is following suit and temporarily halting construction on the other side of the border.

Hydro-Quebec advised a regulatory agency in Canada that it hopes to be able to resume construction “and remains convinced of the value, merits and importance of the project” that aims to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of hydropower to the New England power grid.