Huttonsville prison virus cases reach 6

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — At least six people from the Huttonsville Correctional Center have now tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

Figures released by the state show four staffers and two inmates of the Randolph County prison have the virus.

Officials said the four employees are recovering at home in good condition and the two inmates have been quarantined since Monday.

The state corrections department reported the first case at the prison on Monday and have since moved to carryout widespread testing at the facility.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptom. But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.