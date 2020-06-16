Hurricane season’s here, and there’s a pandemic

A worker saws a tree limb that had fallen on a wire after a big storm in February, 2016. A worker saws a tree limb that had fallen on a wire after a big storm in February, 2016. Photo: Macklin Reid /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hurricane season’s here, and there’s a pandemic 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) reports that this year’s hurricane season (June 1 through November 30) will be an active one. This, coming on the heels of the ongoing pandemic changes the way residents need to prepare.

Residents are advised to formulate an emergency preparedness plan. This includes replacing supplies depleted during the pandemic and gathering enough supplies to last an extended period should we experience a serious weather event in Wilton.

Please note the following information:

Due to the pandemic, Regional Red Cross Shelters will not be able to handle the normal amount of people who might need sheltering. Residents should plan to be self-sufficient and shelter in place for the first 72 to 96 hours.

Your emergency plan should include one gallon of water per person per day for 7 to 14 days; non-perishable and easy to prepare food for 7 to 14 days; and medications, pet supplies, portable radio, lantern, extra batteries, an extra phone charger, cash on hand, and a full tank of gas.

Have a “go bag” ready if there is a need to evacuate. This year, due to Covid-19, it is advised to include hand sanitizer, mask, gloves, and toilet paper. While shelter availability will be very limited and restricted, you still need to make a plan in case you have to evacuate in a hurry. Remember to update your go bag, especially outdated medications. Keep a photo record on your phone of important documents ie, license, insurance, prescription, passport, deeds etc.

Make a family plan: Where will you meet if you are separated? Have an out of town contact person who can update family members and share information.

Make a pet plan: Have pet needs including rabies certificates in case of evacuation.

Be house ready. Trim trees and shrubs and assess other potential hazards around your home. Have generators inspected and make sure those that are portable radio, lantern, extra batteries, an extra phone charger, cash on hand, and a full tank of gas.

To stay safe and informed during this hurricane/pandemic season, register at CTAlert.gov to get local emergency notifications.

Monitor local radio stations: 880AM-WCBS, 98.3FM-WDAQ, 95.1FM-WRK1.

Have important phone numbers readily available including Eversource to report power outages: 800-286-2000.

To learn more about how to prepare your home, your family and your community go to: ready.gov website or follow ready.gov page on Facebook; redcross.org website or follow American Red Cross Facebook page.