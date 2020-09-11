Hurricane-hit farmers get more time to ask for COVID-19 aid

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Louisiana farmers and ranchers in areas hit by Hurricane Laura have four more weeks to apply for a COVID-19 aid program.

For most farmers and ranchers around the country, Friday was the deadline to apply for the commodity program called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

But the deadline is now Oct. 9 in parts of Louisiana where the hurricane hit Aug. 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency office in Alexandria, Louisiana, said in a news release Friday.

“We know Louisiana producers are facing a tough time now, first with the pandemic, and now with recovery from Hurricane Laura,” said Craig McCain, the Farm Service Agency's state executive director. “This deadline extension will give farmers and ranchers the extra time they need to apply for the program while also focusing on their recovery efforts.”

The program provides money for producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

Over 160 commodities are eligible, including aquaculture, livestock, dairy, wool, eggs, specialty and some nonspecialty crops, nursery crops and cut flowers. All eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculations can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.