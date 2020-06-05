Huntsman campaign staffer tests positive for COVID-19

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, photo, former Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr., speaks during the Utah Gubernatorial Republican Primary Debate in Salt Lake City. Huntsman Jr. has one of the most recognizable names in the state as a former popular governor and son of a billionaire philanthropist. He stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Russia under Donald Trump to return to Utah and make a run and reclaiming his seat. (Ivy Ceballo/Deseret News, via AP, Pool) less In this Monday, June 1, 2020, photo, former Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr., speaks during the Utah Gubernatorial Republican Primary Debate in Salt Lake City. Huntsman Jr. has one of the most recognizable names in the ... more Photo: Ivy Ceballo, AP Photo: Ivy Ceballo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Huntsman campaign staffer tests positive for COVID-19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. is self-quarantining after a campaign staffer tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said Friday.

The former U.S.-Russia ambassador has postponed his in-person public events until he can be tested. His running mate Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, who has not been in close contact with the staffer for a prolonged period, will continue with her public schedule while practicing social distancing.

“The health of each member of our team and the public is our primary concern,” Huntsman said in a statement.

Senior campaign staff learned the staff member tested positive late Thursday night.

Campaign leadership has closed campaign headquarters to be cleaned and alerted anyone who may have been exposed. The infected staff member has been working from home.

Huntsman is one of four Republicans vying for the party's nomination in the race to replace Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, who is not running again. The primary election is June 30.