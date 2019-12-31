Hunters can begin applying for Wyoming licenses Jan. 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife officials have announced plans to open hunting applications for six different big game species and wild turkey in January.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications Jan. 2 for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goat, Rocket-Miner reported Thursday.

The first deadline is Jan. 31 for resident and nonresident spring turkey hunters and nonresident elk hunters, department officials said.

All applications must be submitted online.

Nonresident elk hunters now have until May 8 to modify or withdraw their applications but must still submit by the end of January, officials said.

Tentative season information for elk, deer and antelope would not be listed in the application packet but is expected to be available for moose, sheep and mountain goats, department officials said.

Hunters can reference the 2019 regulations and archery season dates on the 2020 hunter planner for non-listed tentative seasons until information is finalized in April, officials said.

Deadlines and additional information is available on the department planner.